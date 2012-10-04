Indonesians John and Yordan to defend titles in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - WBA champion Chris John will defend his super world featherweight title on November 9 in Singapore against Thailand’s Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo, Indonesian media reported on Thursday.

Undefeated John will headline a card at the Marina Bay Sands resort that also features Indonesian compatriot Daud Yordan defending his IBO featherweight title against Choi Tseveenpurev of Mongolia.

It is the second fight in the southeast Asian city-state for John - 47 wins, 0 defeats, 2 draws, 22 knockouts - who defended his title with a lopsided points decision win over defensive Japanese challenger Shoji Kimura in May.

John, 33, voted WBA fighter of the decade earlier this month, will be making his 17th title defense but critics will be unhappy that he is once again not taking on the best in the division.

Mexican Orlando Salido is one place above John on the highly-regarded Ring Magazine’s rankings, with undefeated American Mikey Garcia third and another Mexican Daniel Ponce De Leon fourth.

Salido holds the WBO version of the title and stopped Moises Gutierrez three rounds into their July contest, while WBC champion De Leon beat Jhonny Gonzalez in Las Vegas last month.

While Chonlatarn boasts an impressive looking 44-0 record with 27 knockouts he hasn’t boxed outside of Thailand before and has fought few opponents of genuine world class stature.

The 27-year-old, however, does boast two victories over compatriot and former bantamweight world champion Yoddamrong Sithyodthong.

Yordan (29-2, 23 KOs) will be facing a far more experienced opponent in the English-based Tseveenpurev (36-5, 24 KOs) who previously held a version of the world title at 126 pounds.

The 25-year-old will be making the first defense of the title he won on the undercard of John’s fight in Singapore in May where he picked himself up after a first-round knockdown to knockout Lorenzo Villanueva in the second.

“I’ve seen (Tseveenpurev‘s) video-taped matches several times and he’s a real fighter, the kind of opponent that I like. It’ll be a great fight,” Yordan told the Jakarta Globe.

“I have age as my advantage but he has the experience. I also believe he’ll fight hard for the title. That’s why I must not take him lightly.”