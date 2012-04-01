The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, April 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 30, led by “The Hunger Games” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 61.1 million

2 (*) Wrath of the Titans ..................$ 34.2 million

3 (*) Mirror Mirror ........................$ 19.0 million

4 (2) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 15.0 million

5 (3) Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax .................$ 8.0 million

6 (4) John Carter ..........................$ 2.0 million

7(16) Salmon Fishing in the Yemen ..........$ 1.3 million

8 (5) Act of Valor .........................$ 1.0 million

9 (7) A Thousand Words .....................$ 0.9 million

10(10) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .....$ 0.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 251.0 million

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax ......................$ 189.6 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 98.5 million

21 Jump Street ............................$ 93.1 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 67.7 million

John Carter ...............................$ 66.2 million

Wrath of the Titans .......................$ 34.2 million

Mirror Mirror .............................$ 19.0 million

A Thousand Words ..........................$ 16.5 million

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen ...............$ 3.2 million

Lions Gate Entertainment released “The Hunger Games.”

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Wrath of the Titans” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.”

Sony Corp’s film division distributed “21 Jump Street.” “The Lorax” was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed “John Carter.” Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures released “A Thousand Words.”

Privately held Relativity Media distributed “Mirror Mirror” and “Act of Valor” in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movies in Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.”