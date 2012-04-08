The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, April 8 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 6, led by “The Hunger Games” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 33.5 million
2 (*) American Reunion .....................$ 21.5 million
3 (*) Titanic 3D ...........................$ 17.4 million
4 (2) Wrath of the Titans ..................$ 15.0 million
5 (3) Mirror Mirror ........................$ 11.0 million
6 (4) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 10.2 million
7 (5) Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax .................$ 5.0 million
8 (7) Salmon Fishing in the Yemen ..........$ 1.0 million
9 (6) John Carter ..........................$ 0.8 million
10(12) Safe House ...........................$ 0.6 million
NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 302.8 million
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax ......................$ 198.2 million
Safe House ................................$ 124.8 million
21 Jump Street ............................$ 109.6 million
John Carter ...............................$ 67.8 million
Wrath of the Titans .......................$ 58.9 million
Mirror Mirror .............................$ 36.5 million
Titanic 3-D ...............................$ 25.7 million
American Reunion ..........................$ 21.5 million
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen ...............$ 4.7 million
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “The Hunger Games.”
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Wrath of the Titans,” and Sony Corp’s film division released “21 Jump Street.”
“American Reunion,” “The Lorax” and “Safe House” were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed “John Carter.” Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures released “Titanic 3D.”
Privately held Relativity Media distributed “Mirror Mirror” in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.”