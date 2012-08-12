FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Dark Knight
August 12, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Andrea Burzynski

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting August 10, led by “The Bourne Legacy” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Bourne Legacy........................$ 40.3 million

2 (*) The Campaign.............................$ 27.4 million

3 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 19.5 million

4 (*) Hope Springs.............................$ 15.6 million

5 (3) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Days...............$ 8.2 million

6 (2) Total Recall.............................$ 8.1 million

7 (4) Ice Age: Continental Drift..............$ 6.8 million

8 (6) Ted......................................$ 3.3 million

9 (7) Step Up: Revolution......................$ 2.9 million

10(8) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 2.2 million

NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Dark Knight Rises...........................$ 390.1 million

The Amazing Spider-Man..........................$ 255.5 million

Ted.............................................$ 209.9 million

Ice Age: Continental Drift......................$ 144.1 million

Total Recall....................................$ 44.2 million

The Bourne Legacy...............................$ 40.3 million

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Days......................$ 30.6 million

Step Up: Revolution.............................$ 30.2 million

The Campaign....................................$ 27.4 million

Hope Springs....................................$ 15.6 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Campaign.”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” and “Ice Age: Continental Drift” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Total Recall,” “Hope Springs,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Bourne Legacy” and “Ted.”

The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed “Step Up Revolution.”

Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.