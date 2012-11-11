The top films at the North American box office

Nov 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 9, led by “Skyfall” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Skyfall ..............................$87.8 million

2 (1) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$33.1 million

3 (2) Flight ...............................$15.1 million

4 (3) Argo..................................$ 6.7 million

5 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 4.0 million

6 (9) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 2.6 million

7 (6) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 2.5 million

8 (11)Pitch Perfect.........................$ 2.5 million

9 (4) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$ 2.5 million

10(7) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 2.4 million

NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$140.9 million

Taken 2.....................................$131.3 million

Wreck-It Ralph..............................$93.7 million

Skyfall.....................................$90.0 million

Argo........................................$85.7 million

Pitch Perfect...............................$59.0 million

Flight......................................$47.8 million

Here Comes The Boom.........................$39.1 million

Cloud Atlas ................................$22.7 million

The Man with the Iron Fists.................$12.7 million

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Skyfall,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Here Comes the Boom.”

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released “Flight”

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “Cloud Atlas” and “Argo.”

“Taken 2” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Walt Disney released “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Studios released “Man with the Iron Fists” and “Pitch Perfect.”