November 25, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five-day weekend starting November 21, led by “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2..$64.0 million

2 (2) Skyfall..................................$51.0 million

3 (3) Lincoln..................................$34.1 million

4 (*) Rise of the Guardians................. $32.6 million

5 (*) Life of Pi...............................$30.2 million

6 (4) Wreck it Ralph...........................$23.0 million

7 (*) Red Dawn.................................$22.0 million

8 (5) Flight...................................$11.4 million

9 (17)Silver Linings Playbook..................$ 5.9 million

10(6) Argo.....................................$ 5.1 million

NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............................................$227.0 million

Skyfall.....................................$221.7 million

Wreck-It Ralph..............................$149.5 million

Argo........................................$ 98.1 million

Flight......................................$ 74.9 million

Lincoln.....................................$ 62.2 million

Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 32.6 million

Life of Pi ................................$ 30.2 million

Red Dawn....................................$ 22.0 million

Silver Linings Playbook.....................$ 6.5 million

“Breaking Dawn - Part 2” was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Skyfall.”

“Lincoln” was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released “Rise of the Guardians” and “Flight”

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “Argo.”

“Life of Pie” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Todd Eastham

