FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
December 2, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

Top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting November 30, led by “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2..$17.4 million 2 (2) Skyfall..................................$17.0 million 3 (3) Lincoln..................................$13.5 million 4 (4) Rise of the Guardians................. $13.5 million 5 (5) Life of Pi...............................$12 million 6 (6) Wreck it Ralph...........................$7 million 7 (*) Killing Them Softly......................$7 million 8 (7) Red Dawn.................................$6.6 million 9 (8) Flight...................................$4.5 million 10 (*)The Collection..........................$3.4 million NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............................................$254.5 million Skyfall......................................$246 million Wreck-It Ralph...............................$158.3 million Lincoln......................................$83.7 million Flight.......................................$81.5 million Rise of the Guardians........................$48.9 million Life of Pi .................................$48.4 million Red Dawn.....................................$31.3 million

“Breaking Dawn - Part 2” was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Skyfall.”

“Lincoln” was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released “Flight” and the Dreamworks Animation production “Rise of the Guardians.”

“Life of Pi” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

The Weinstein Company distributed “Kiling Them Softly.”

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Christine Kearney; editing by Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.