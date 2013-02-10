FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top movies at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
February 10, 2013 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

The top movies at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting February 8, with “Identity Thief” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Identity Thief ...........................$36.59 million 2 (1) Warm Bodies ...............................$11.5 million 3 (*) Side Effects...............................$10.0 million 4 (3) Silver Linings Playbook ...................$ 6.9 million 5 (2) Hansel & Gretel............................$ 5.7 million 6 (4) Mama ......................................$ 4.3 million 7 (5) Zero Dark Thirty ..........................$ 4.0 million 8 (-) Argo.......................................$ 2.5 million 9 (8) Django Unchained ..........................$2.28 million 10 (6) Bullet to the Head ....... ................$1.98 million NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Django Unchained................................$ 154.5 million Argo............................................$ 123.7 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 90.0 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 83.6 million Mama............................................$ 64.0 million Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$ 43.8 million Warm Bodies.....................................$ 36.6 million Identity Thief..................................$ 36.5 million Side Effects....................................$ 10.0 million Bullet to the Head..............................$ 8.1 million

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Zero Dark Thirty” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Warm Bodies” was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. “Bullet to the Head” was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Django Unchained” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were distributed by Weinstein Co. “Identity Thief” and “Mama” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Sides Effects” was released by Open Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Patricia Reaney; Editing by Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.