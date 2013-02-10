The top movies at the North American box office

(Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting February 8, with “Identity Thief” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Identity Thief ...........................$36.59 million 2 (1) Warm Bodies ...............................$11.5 million 3 (*) Side Effects...............................$10.0 million 4 (3) Silver Linings Playbook ...................$ 6.9 million 5 (2) Hansel & Gretel............................$ 5.7 million 6 (4) Mama ......................................$ 4.3 million 7 (5) Zero Dark Thirty ..........................$ 4.0 million 8 (-) Argo.......................................$ 2.5 million 9 (8) Django Unchained ..........................$2.28 million 10 (6) Bullet to the Head ....... ................$1.98 million NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Django Unchained................................$ 154.5 million Argo............................................$ 123.7 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 90.0 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 83.6 million Mama............................................$ 64.0 million Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$ 43.8 million Warm Bodies.....................................$ 36.6 million Identity Thief..................................$ 36.5 million Side Effects....................................$ 10.0 million Bullet to the Head..............................$ 8.1 million

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Zero Dark Thirty” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Warm Bodies” was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. “Bullet to the Head” was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Django Unchained” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were distributed by Weinstein Co. “Identity Thief” and “Mama” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Sides Effects” was released by Open Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.