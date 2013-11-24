FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
November 24, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting November 22, led by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.....$ 161.1 million

2 (1) Thor: The Dark World................$ 14.1 million

3 (2) The Best Man Holiday................$ 12.5 million

4 (*) Delivery Man........................$ 8.2 million

5 (4) Free Birds..........................$ 5.3 million

6 (3) Last Vegas..........................$ 4.4 million

7 (5) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 3.5 million

8 (6) Gravity.............................$ 3.3 million

9 (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 2.8 million

10 (**)Dallas Buyers Club..................$ 2.8 million

(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Gravity........................................$ 245.5 million

Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 167.8 million

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 161.1 million

Bad Grandpa....................................$ 95.5 million

Last Vegas.....................................$ 53.9 million

The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 50.4 million

Free Birds.....................................$ 48.6 million

12 Years a Slave...............................$ 29.4 million

Delivery Man...................................$ 8.2 million

Dallas Buyers Club.............................$ 6.5 million

“Catching Fire” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

“Thor” and “Delivery Man” were released by Walt Disney Co.

Privately held Relativity Media released “Free Birds.”

“Last Vegas” was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp..

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

“Gravity” was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

“12 Years a Slave” was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

“The Best Man Holiday” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“Dallas Buyers Club” was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
