The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 25, led by “The Other Woman,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Other Woman........................$ 24.7 million

2 (1) Captain America........................$ 16.0 million

3 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 13.8 million

4 (2) Rio 2..................................$ 13.7 million

5 (*) Brick Mansions.........................$ 9.6 million

6 (4) Transcendence..........................$ 4.1 million

7 (*) The Quiet Ones.........................$ 4.0 million

8 (**) Bears..................................$ 3.6 million

9 (7) Divergent..............................$ 3.6 million

10 (5) A Haunted House 2......................$ 3.3 million

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did

not place in top 10.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Captain America...............................$ 225.0 million

Divergent.....................................$ 139.5 million

Rio 2.........................................$ 96.2 million

Heaven Is for Real............................$ 51.9 million

The Other Woman...............................$ 24.7 million

Transcendence.................................$ 18.5 million

A Haunted House 2.............................$ 14.2 million

Bears.........................................$ 11.2 million

Brick Mansions................................$ 9.6 million

The Quiet Ones................................$ 4.0 million

Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “The Other Woman” and “Rio 2.” “Divergent” and “The Quiet Ones” were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Bears” were distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Transcendence” was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Brick Mansions” was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. TriStar, a unit of Sony, released “Heaven is for Real.” “A Haunted House 2” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment.