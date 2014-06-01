FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Entertainment News
June 1, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 30. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 30, led by “Maleficent,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Maleficent.............................$ 70.0 million

2 (1) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 32.6 million

3 (*) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 17.1 million

4 (2) Godzilla...............................$ 12.2 million

5 (3) Blended................................$ 8.4 million

6 (4) Neighbors..............................$ 7.7 million

7 (5) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 3.8 million

8 (6) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 3.7 million

9 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.0 million

10 (7) The Other Woman........................$ 1.4 million

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 192.7 million

Godzilla......................................$ 174.7 million

X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 162.1 million

Neighbors.....................................$ 128.6 million

The Other Woman...............................$ 81.1 million

Maleficent....................................$ 70.0 million

Blended.......................................$ 29.6 million

Million Dollar Arm............................$ 28.1 million

A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 17.1 million

Chef..........................................$ 6.9 million

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “The Other Woman” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

“Maleficent” and “Million Dollar Arm” were distributed by Walt Disney Co.

“Godzilla,” and “Blended,” were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

“Neighbors” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West” were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” was distributed Sony Corp.

“Chef” was distributed by Open Road Films.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
