The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 25, led by “Lucy” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Lucy...................................$ 44.0 million

2 (*) Hercules...............................$ 29.0 million

3 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 16.4 million

4 (2) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 9.9 million

5 (3) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 9.3 million

6 (4) Sex Tape...............................$ 6.0 million

7 (5) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 4.6 million

8 (*) And So It Goes.........................$ 4.6 million

9 (6) Tammy..................................$ 3.4 million

10 (*) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 2.7 million

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 236.4 million

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 172.1 million

Tammy.........................................$ 78.1 million

The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 51.3 million

Lucy..........................................$ 44.0 million

Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 35.1 million

Hercules......................................$ 29.0 million

Sex Tape......................................$ 26.9 million

And So It Goes................................$ 4.6 million

A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 2.7 million

“Lucy” and “The Purge: Anarchy” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“Hercules” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction” were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

“Sex Tape” was distributed by Sony Corp.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

“Planes, Fire and Rescue” was distributed by Walt Disney Co..

“Tammy” was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

“And So It Goes” was released by privately held Clarius Entertainment.

“A Most Wanted Man” was released by Roadside Attractions.