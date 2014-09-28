The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the three days starting Sept. 26, led by “The Equalizer” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Equalizer..........................$ 35.0 million

2 (1) The Maze Runner........................$ 17.5 million

3 (*) The Boxtrolls..........................$ 17.3 million

4 (3) This is Where I Leave You..............$ 7.0 million

5 (5) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 4.8 million

6 (4) No Good Deed...........................$ 4.6 million

7 (2) A Walk Among the Tombstones............$ 4.2 million

8 (6) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 3.8 million

9 (7) Let’s Be Cops..........................$ 1.5 million

10 (8) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 1.5 million

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 319.2 million

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 187.2 million

Let’s Be Cops.................................$ 79.6 million

The Maze Runner...............................$ 58.0 million

No Good Deed..................................$ 46.6 million

The Equalizer.................................$ 35.0 million

Dolphin’s Tale 2..............................$ 33.7 million

This is Where I Leave You.....................$ 22.6 million

A Walk Among the Tombstones...................$ 20.9 million

The Boxtrolls.................................$ 17.3 million

“The Equalizer” and “No Good Deed” was distributed by Sony Corp’s movie studio.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was released by Walt Disney Co.

“The Boxtrolls” and “A Walk Among the Tombstones” were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp and in Canada by Entertainment One Group.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

“This is Where I Leave You” and “Dolphin Tale 2” were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

“The Maze Runner” and “Let’s Be Cops” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.