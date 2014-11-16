The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 14, led by “Dumb and Dumber To” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 38.1 million

2 (1) Big Hero 6.............................$ 36.0 million

3 (2) Interstellar...........................$ 29.2 million

4 (*) Beyond the Lights......................$ 6.5 million

5 (3) Gone Girl..............................$ 4.6 million

6 (5) St. Vincent............................$ 4.0 million

7 (7) Fury...................................$ 3.8 million

8 (6) Nightcrawler...........................$ 3.0 million

9 (4) Ouija..................................$ 3.0 million

10 (**) Birdman................................$ 2.5 million

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Gone Girl.....................................$ 152.7 million

Big Hero 6....................................$ 111.7 million

Interstellar..................................$ 97.8 million

Fury..........................................$ 75.9 million

Ouija.........................................$ 48.1 million

Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 38.1 million

St. Vincent...................................$ 33.3 million

Nightcrawler..................................$ 25.0 million

Birdman.......................................$ 11.6 million

Beyond the Lights.............................$ 6.5 million

“Big Hero 6” was released by Walt Disney Co.

“Dumb and Dumber To” and “Ouija” were released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“Interstellar” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

“Beyond the Lights” was released by privately-held Relativity Media.

“Nightcrawler” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

“Gone Girl” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.

“Fury” was distributed by Sony Corp’s movie studio.

“St. Vincent” was released by the privately-held Weinstein Company.

“Birdman” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.