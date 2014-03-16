'Mr. Peabody' top dog at box office, revs past 'Speed,' '300'

Cast member Ty Burrell attends the premiere of the film "Mr. Peabody and Sherman" in Los Angeles March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” won the weekend box office derby with $21.2 million in ticket sales, outpacing both last week’s winner “300: Rise of An Empire” and video game turned car racing movie “Need for Speed.”

The animated “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” which opened a week earlier in the No. 2 spot, overtook last week’s winner, the Greek-era action film “300: Rise of an Empire” which collected $19.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to studio estimates.

“Need for Speed” settled for third place on its opening weekend with ticket sales of $17.8 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.