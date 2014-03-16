FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Mr. Peabody' top dog at box office, revs past 'Speed,' '300'
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 16, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

'Mr. Peabody' top dog at box office, revs past 'Speed,' '300'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Ty Burrell attends the premiere of the film "Mr. Peabody and Sherman" in Los Angeles March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” won the weekend box office derby with $21.2 million in ticket sales, outpacing both last week’s winner “300: Rise of An Empire” and video game turned car racing movie “Need for Speed.”

The animated “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” which opened a week earlier in the No. 2 spot, overtook last week’s winner, the Greek-era action film “300: Rise of an Empire” which collected $19.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to studio estimates.

“Need for Speed” settled for third place on its opening weekend with ticket sales of $17.8 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.