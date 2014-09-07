FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Guardians of the Galaxy' continues assault on U.S. box office
#Entertainment News
September 7, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

'Guardians of the Galaxy' continues assault on U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Chris Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris pose at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Guardians of the Galaxy,” already the biggest film of the year, continued its improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million to lead all films after a month in theaters.

Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a machinegun-toting raccoon, “Guardians” leapt from the pages of Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was second with $6.5 million in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. “If I Stay” was third with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking site Rentrak.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was distributed by Walt Disney. Viacom’s Paramount Pictures released “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” “If I Stay” was distributed by Time Warner’s Warner Brothers studio.

Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
