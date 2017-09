'Guardians of the Galaxy' continues assault on U.S. box office

Cast member Chris Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris pose at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Guardians of the Galaxy,” already the biggest film of the year, continued its improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million to lead all films after a month in theaters.

Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a machinegun-toting raccoon, “Guardians” leapt from the pages of Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was second with $6.5 million in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. “If I Stay” was third with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking site Rentrak.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was distributed by Walt Disney. Viacom’s Paramount Pictures released “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” “If I Stay” was distributed by Time Warner’s Warner Brothers studio.