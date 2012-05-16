Boyd Gaming buys Peninsula Gaming for $1.45 billion to boost margins

(Reuters) - Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD.N) said it will buy Peninsula Gaming PNSLGP.UL for $1.45 billion to add five properties in Kansas, Iowa and Louisiana.

“The properties operate in locations with limited gaming supply and stable tax and regulatory environments, resulting in attractive EBITDA margins,” Boyd said in a statement.

Las Vegas-based Boyd expects the deal to close by the end of the year and immediately add to earnings.

The company, which owns and operates 17 gaming properties, has obtained committed financing for the transaction. It will fund the transaction with $200 million in cash and about $1.2 billion in debt.

Greenhill & Co advised Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming shares, which closed at $6.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 12 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)