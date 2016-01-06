FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Boyega, Johnson up for EE rising star award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - “Star Wars” new leading man John Boyega and “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson are among the five actors nominated for the EE Rising Star Award which will be handed out at the February BAFTA Awards.

Boyega, 23, plays Finn in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. Johnson played Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of the E.L. James novel.

Other nominees include Brie Larson, who has won critical acclaim for her role in “Room” , Taron Egerton, who starred with Colin Firth in spy comedy “Kingsman” and Bel Powley, who played Minnie in coming of age drama “The Diary of a Teenage Girl”.

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA awards ceremony in London on Feb. 14.

