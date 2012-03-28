Body of boy, 4, missing from Boy Scout camp found in river

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (Reuters) - A 4-year-old boy missing since the weekend from a Boy Scout camp in the Ozark Mountains’ foothills was found dead on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Caleb Linn traveled with his aunt to a cleanup day at Kia Kima Scout Reservation on Saturday near Hardy, Arkansas, when he disappeared. The wooded 900-acre camp is about 160 miles north of Little Rock near the Missouri border.

On Tuesday, searchers found the boy’s shirt and undershirt in the South Fork of the Spring River after cadaver dogs alerted them, according to authorities. They then called off the ground search and focused on the river.

Divers and emergency crews discovered the boy’s body on Wednesday after setting up a net on the river and again using cadaver dogs, said Fulton County Sheriff’s dispatcher Arles Lenderman.

Officials believe that the boy accidentally fell into the river, which was swollen after recent storms.

Caleb lived in Springdale, Arkansas, about 150 miles from the site, with his parents and three siblings. His parents were staying at the camp while the search continued.

More than 1,000 people, including Caleb’s family, were involved in the five-day search, according to law enforcement officials.