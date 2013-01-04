FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boyz II Men to Vegas for extended gig at the Mirage
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
January 4, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Boyz II Men to Vegas for extended gig at the Mirage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shawn Stockman (L), Nathan Morris (C) and Wanya Morris of R&B group Boyz II Men pose after unveiling their star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - One-time boy band Boyz II Men is Vegas-bound for an extended stay at the Mirage hotel and casino, the group said on Friday.

The Grammy-award winning R&B trio will begin performances on March 1, with 78 shows slated through December 2013.

“We’ve been dreaming of this day since we performed an extended holiday show two years ago in Las Vegas,” said founding member Nathan Morris in a statement, adding “we can’t wait to take the stage in March and be a part of the Las Vegas community.”

Formed in 1990 and known for hits including “I’ll Make Love To You” and “End of the Road,” the group includes tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, in addition to baritone Morris.

With more than 60 million albums sold, it is reportedly the best-selling R&B group of all time.

Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.