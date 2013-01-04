Boyz II Men to Vegas for extended gig at the Mirage

Shawn Stockman (L), Nathan Morris (C) and Wanya Morris of R&B group Boyz II Men pose after unveiling their star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - One-time boy band Boyz II Men is Vegas-bound for an extended stay at the Mirage hotel and casino, the group said on Friday.

The Grammy-award winning R&B trio will begin performances on March 1, with 78 shows slated through December 2013.

“We’ve been dreaming of this day since we performed an extended holiday show two years ago in Las Vegas,” said founding member Nathan Morris in a statement, adding “we can’t wait to take the stage in March and be a part of the Las Vegas community.”

Formed in 1990 and known for hits including “I’ll Make Love To You” and “End of the Road,” the group includes tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, in addition to baritone Morris.

With more than 60 million albums sold, it is reportedly the best-selling R&B group of all time.