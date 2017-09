A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

BAKU (Reuters) - Oil output at BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in 2015 edged down to 31.3 million tonnes from 31.5 million tonnes the previous year, BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Falling oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan’s output, has raised concern in the former Soviet republic.