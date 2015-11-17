BP says exploring sale of Alabama petrochemical plant

A sign for a BP petrol station is seen in London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - BP Plc said on Tuesday it was exploring the sale of a petrochemical plant in Decatur, Alabama as part of a restructuring of its petrochemicals business.

The announcement comes a month after BP announced a third round of spending cuts and asset sales as it attempts to deal with extended period of low oil prices and raise cash to help fund its $54 billion U.S. oil spill settlement.

The company said the plant, which makes purified terephthalic acid (PTA) used in flat screen televisions and high-strength tire cord, no longer fitted with its strategy of focusing on world-scale, low-cost facilities.

BP said it was spending $200 million to cut costs at PTA-producing plants in Cooper River, South Carolina and Geel, Belgium. (on.bp.com/1YeTFhj)

The Alabama plant, which has a workforce of more than 400, can produce 1 million tons of PTA per year, the company said.

BP’s shares were up 2.6 percent at 378.1 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1010 ET.