FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP says U.S. preparing deal to lift contract ban
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2012 / 5:57 PM / in 5 years

BP says U.S. preparing deal to lift contract ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British oil major BP said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was preparing an agreement that would lift its temporary ban on awarding BP new federal contracts.

“The EPA has informed BP that it is preparing a proposed administrative agreement that, if agreed upon, would effectively resolve and lift this temporary suspension,” BP said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The EPA notified BP that such a draft agreement would be available soon.”

The U.S. government temporarily banned BP from new federal contracts earlier on Wednesday over its “lack of business integrity” in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, a move that BP said could force it to rethink its entire U.S. operations.

BP stressed that it had made “significant enhancements” since the accident.

Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Tim Castle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.