A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) said it could start returning offshore workers to its deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and gas facilities later on Sunday after a tropical storm had dissipated.

BP said on Thursday it had evacuated some non-essential personnel from its four production platforms and had ordered its drilling rig contractors to temporarily cease operations.

On Sunday, BP said oil and gas production remained online.