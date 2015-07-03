FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says hopes BP settlement to help Gulf region recover from spill
July 3, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

White House says hopes BP settlement to help Gulf region recover from spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it was pleased to see an agreement reached with BP to end litigation over environmental damage and human casualties caused by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

“While we have not had a chance to review this agreement in detail, we are pleased to see that this historical agreement will help repair the damage done to the local economies of the gulf and to the wetlands, wildlife and fisheries impacted so severely by the Deep Water Horizon spill,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling on Air Force One.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu

