May 25, 2012 / 1:18 PM / in 5 years

BP to invest $11 billion in Indonesia gas project: Yudhoyono

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Friday oil major BP (BP.L) will invest $11 billion in the train 3 gas project in Indonesia and said he hoped it would help supply more gas to the domestic market.

Yudhoyono said around 40 percent of the production from the project in eastern Indonesia will be distributed to the local market.

“BP will add investment in the train 3 project. Its gas investment is $11 billion,” said Yudhoyono.

Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anthony Barker

