BP orders complete evacuation of Valhall field in North Sea
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 31, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BP orders complete evacuation of Valhall field in North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said it ordered a total evacuation of its Valhall platform in the North Sea on Thursday after a barge broke its anchor and was drifting towards the installation following a storm.

“The barge has changed direction and BP has decided to shut production (at Valhall) and there will be a total demanning of the platform. There are 71 people left on the platform and they are being evacuated as we speak,” a BP spokesman told Reuters.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton

