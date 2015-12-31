BP orders complete evacuation of Valhall field in North Sea

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said it ordered a total evacuation of its Valhall platform in the North Sea on Thursday after a barge broke its anchor and was drifting towards the installation following a storm.

“The barge has changed direction and BP has decided to shut production (at Valhall) and there will be a total demanning of the platform. There are 71 people left on the platform and they are being evacuated as we speak,” a BP spokesman told Reuters.