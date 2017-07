BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley addresses the gathering during a media interaction in New Delhi, India, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

ISTANBUL Two new BP projects in Trinidad and Tobago and Australia are set to come on stream "imminently", Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

The two projects are part of a portfolio of seven new assets the British oil major will start up this year. Dudley was speaking at an industry conference in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Dolan)