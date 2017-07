FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas, U.S. on May 3, 2017.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The oil market is "pretty much" in balance, BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday, adding that while he expects inventories to fall towards the end of the year, a big rise in the oil price can't be expected.

Dudley, who was speaking at an industry conference in Istanbul, also said he had not seen the final terms of new Iranian oil contracts.