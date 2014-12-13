FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP to wield jobs ax as oil price slump takes toll: report
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2014 / 5:23 PM / 3 years ago

BP to wield jobs ax as oil price slump takes toll: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage for a BP petrol station is pictured in London July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - (This Dec 7 story corrects year in para 3)

BP is to ax middle managers and could freeze projects as it grapples with the plummeting oil price, The Sunday Times reported, citing finance director Brian Gilvary.

“What you’ll see with this simplification plan is that headcounts are starting to come down across all of our activities in upstream, downstream and in the corporate centers -- essentially the layers above operations,” the newspaper quotes Gilvary as saying.

On Wednesday, BP will update on its exploration and production plans until 2020.

Gilvary told the newspaper the oil price drop was not likely to affect its long-term plans but some projects could be delayed or scrapped. “We have got flexibility to trim into next year if that’s what we need in a new world of oil at $70 or $60 (a barrel),” he said.

BP was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.