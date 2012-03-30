FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Two fires extinguished at BP Rotterdam refinery - fire dept
#Business News
March 30, 2012 / 6:13 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Two fires extinguished at BP Rotterdam refinery - fire dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - BP’s (BP.L) oil refinery in Rotterdam experienced two small fires on Friday, a spokeswoman for Rotterdam fire department told Reuters.

“There were two fires at BP. There was not very much damage,” she told Reuters by telephone, adding that both had been extinguished.

No one could be reached for comment at BP’s Rotterdam office.

BP’s Rotterdam refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it Europe’s second-largest refinery after Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in Rotterdam.

There was a fire incident on March 19, which was confirmed by BP. Traders said a crude distillation unit was subsequently shut for about one week.

(In this version of the story the company spokeswoman corrected her earlier statement that there had been no fires at the refinery)

Reporting by Vincent Kroft and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London; Editing by Anthony Barker

