FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP's spill compensation payouts leap in second-quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 30, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

BP's spill compensation payouts leap in second-quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BP logo is seen in front of an apartment block near a petrol station in Moscow October 22, 2012.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON (Reuters) - BP Plc’s (BP.L) $20 billion Gulf of Mexico oil spill compensation fund has almost run out after provision for costs so far leaped by $1.4 billion in the second quarter.

The British oil company has just $300 million left in the fund, and the deadline to file a business economic loss claim among Gulf coast businesses - which make up the bulk of claims -is not until April next year.

BP has said claims beyond what the fund can pay will be taken straight off future profits.

BP revealed the extra cost in its second quarter results, which missed forecasts due to the lagging effect of tax in Russia, where the price of Urals crude was weaker and due to the tax effects of a stronger dollar on a basket of currencies.

Adjusted net profit coming in at $2.712 billion compared with expectations of $3.410 billion and $3.6 billion a year ago.

Of the extra $1.4 billion of spill costs - which come on top of a $500 million cost in the first half - some $900 million is for extra claims, while about $500 million is for the administration costs of the claims administrator.

BP is locked in a legal battle over the compensation payouts with the administrator Patrick Juneau. It says Juneau is paying out “fictitious” claims due to a misinterpretation of the settlement.

BP also faces a resumption of its trial on civil charges in September. It increased its giant overall provision for the spill to $42.4 billion from $42.2 billion.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.