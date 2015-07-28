FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP's bill for oil spill rises to $54.6 billion after additional settlement
July 28, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BP's bill for oil spill rises to $54.6 billion after additional settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The price for regular unleaded gasoline is advertised at a BP station in Troy, Missouri January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major BP (BP.L) has reached an additional $1 billion settlement agreement for claims from local U.S. government entities regarding the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, bringing the total bill to $54.6 billion, it said on Tuesday.

“As part of the agreements in principle, BP agreed to pay up to $1 billion to resolve claims made by local government entities,” the company said in its second-quarter results update.

On July 2, the oil company reached a milestone $18.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government and five states to resolve claims from the deadly 2010 Macondo oil spill.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
