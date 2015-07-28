BP's bill for oil spill rises to $54.6 billion after additional settlement

The price for regular unleaded gasoline is advertised at a BP station in Troy, Missouri January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major BP (BP.L) has reached an additional $1 billion settlement agreement for claims from local U.S. government entities regarding the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, bringing the total bill to $54.6 billion, it said on Tuesday.

“As part of the agreements in principle, BP agreed to pay up to $1 billion to resolve claims made by local government entities,” the company said in its second-quarter results update.

On July 2, the oil company reached a milestone $18.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government and five states to resolve claims from the deadly 2010 Macondo oil spill.