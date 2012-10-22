AAR confirms to sell TNK-BP stake to Rosneft

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The AAR consortium that owns half of TNK-BP confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to sell its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil firm for $28 billion in cash to state oil major Rosneft.

“This deal provides a clear and transparent exit path for the AAR shareholders at a fair market price that reflects the extraordinary achievements of TNK-BP over the past decade,” CEO Stan Polovets said in a statement.

Rosneft earlier announced a deal to buy BP’s one half stake in TNK-BP in a cash-and-stock deal worth around $27 billion that will see the British oil company gain two seats on the Rosneft board.