FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin blesses full takeover of TNK-BP by Rosneft
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2012 / 11:29 AM / in 5 years

Putin blesses full takeover of TNK-BP by Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blessed a full takeover by state oil major Rosneft of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP, calling it a good deal at a good price.

Putin was speaking at a meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who said Rosneft had agreed to buy 100 percent of TNK-BP from its shareholders, British oil major BP and the AAR consortium representing four Soviet-born tycoons.

In a statement, Rosneft said it would pay $28 billion for AAR’s one-half stake in TNK-BP, which Sechin said would be comparable in value to the cash and stock deal buyout of BP’s stake.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Melissa Akin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.