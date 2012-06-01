FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AAR: no comment on BP plans to sell TNK-BP stake
June 1, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

AAR: no comment on BP plans to sell TNK-BP stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The consortium representing four billionaire shareholders who own half of TNK-BP (BP.L) declined to comment on Friday on BP’s (BP.L) announcement that it would seek to sell its 50 percent stake in the Anglo-Russian oil company.

“No comment for now,” a representative of Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) said in an emailed response to a Reuters inquiry.

A spokesman for state-controlled oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said it had no information on any bid approach for BP’s stake in TNK-BP, after the British oil major said it had received unsolicited approaches and intended to pursue a potential sale.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Melissa Akin

