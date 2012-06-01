FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft hasn't approached BP on TNK-BP: Sechin
June 1, 2012 / 1:23 PM / 5 years ago

Rosneft hasn't approached BP on TNK-BP: Sechin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian state oil firm Rosneft has not considered buying BP’s one-half stake in oil venture TNK-BP, CEO Igor Sechin said on Friday, after the British oil major said it had received a bid approach.

“We never thought about this,” said Sechin, who was visiting the German capital, Berlin, with President Vladimir Putin.

Asked by reporters whether Rosneft, or state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, might buy BP’s TNK-BP stake, Sechin said it would be necessary to study the market impact of BP’s announcement.

“We need to study all information and only then take a decision,” he told reporters.

Separately, a spokesman for Rosneftegaz - which owns a controlling stake in Rosneft - declined to comment on the matter.

Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Melissa Akin, Writing by Douglas Busvine

