FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BP eyeing sale of U.K. oil terminals and pipeline stake -Telegraph
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 20, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

BP eyeing sale of U.K. oil terminals and pipeline stake -Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage for a BP petrol station in London, July 29, 2014.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

(Reuters) - British oil company BP Plc (BP.L) is selling off a string of fuel storage terminals as well as its stake in an big pipeline as part of a shake-up of its operations in the U.K. that affects around 350 jobs, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The company is planning to offload its stake in the onshore United Kingdom Oil Pipeline (UKOP), which it co-owns as part of a consortium with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and France's Total (TOTF.PA), the report said.

As part of the overhaul, BP is also selling its storage terminals at Belfast, Hamble and Northampton, according to the Telegraph. (bit.ly/29VXQhj)

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.