BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in BP (BP.L) rose 1.7 percent in early trade on Thursday, the top gainer on Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE, after the energy company won a legal reprieve in a case related to settlements over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.