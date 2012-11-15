FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two BP workers face criminal charges from 2010 spill: source
November 15, 2012 / 3:43 PM / in 5 years

Two BP workers face criminal charges from 2010 spill: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two BP Plc (BP.L) employees face criminal indictments for their part in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, and charges could be unveiled as early as Thursday, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

London-based BP is expected to pay a record U.S. criminal penalty and plead guilty to criminal misconduct in the explosion and sinking of the Deepwater Horizon platform in the Gulf of Mexico, which caused the worst offshore oil spill in the country’s history, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The sources told Reuters that a plea deal with the Justice Department over the 2010 disaster, in which 11 workers died, may be announced as soon as Thursday.

Reporting By Chris Baltimore; editing by John Wallace

