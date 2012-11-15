Factbox: By the numbers: How BP's criminal settlement breaks down

(Reuters) - BP Plc. on Thursday agreed to pay $4.525 billion to resolve all federal criminal charges brought by the U.S. government in the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s how the charges and payments break down. BP’s settlement with the Justice Department is subject to court approval.

THE FINES:

* $1.256 billion criminal fine payable over five years

* $2.394 billion payable to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation over five years

* $525 million civil penalty to resolve obstruction of Congress claims with the Securities and Exchange Commission

* $350 million to the National Academy of Sciences over five years

TOTAL: $4.525 billion

THE 14 CHARGES:

* 11 felony counts of Misconduct or Neglect of Ships Officers related to loss of 11 lives related to BP’s negligent interpretation of a key well pressure test in the hours before the April 20, 2010, explosion aboard the offshore drilling vessel

* 1 felony count of obstruction of Congress related to oil flow rate estimates provided by BP to a U.S. lawmaker in the weeks after the explosion

* 1 misdemeanor count under the Clean Water Act

* 1 misdemeanor count under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act