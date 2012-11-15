FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP pleads guilty to oil spill felony; to pay extra $4.5 billion
November 15, 2012 / 4:27 PM / 5 years ago

BP pleads guilty to oil spill felony; to pay extra $4.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon, off Louisiana, in this April 21, 2010 file handout image. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Files/Handout

LONDON (Reuters) - British oil company BP Plc pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal charges relating to its 2010 oil spill and agreed to pay an extra $4.5 billion on top of the tens of billions it is already paying out.

BP said it would plead guilty to 11 felony counts of misconduct or neglect relating to the death of 11 workers, one misdemeanor count under the Clean Water Act, one misdemeanor count under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and one felony count of obstruction of Congress.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Ben Hirschler

