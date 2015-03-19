FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's bank fund says will not bail out BPA's Banco Madrid,
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 19, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's bank fund says will not bail out BPA's Banco Madrid,

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man stands in front of the entrance of a closed Banco Madrid branch in Madrid, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund (FROB) said late on Wednesday it would not bail out the Spanish affiliate of Andorra’s Banca Privada d‘Andorra (BPA) Banco Madrid, clearing the way for insolvency proceedings at the lender.

FROB, the state-funded vehicle which bailed out several Spanish banks during the height of the financial crisis in 2012, said the lender’s problems did not pose a systemic risk which warranted the use of public funds.

Banco Madrid began bankruptcy proceedings on Monday after customers rushed to empty accounts in the wake of U.S. allegations its parent BPA laundered money for international criminal gangs.

The Bank of Spain has frozen all financial activity at Banco Madrid while anti-corruption prosecutors investigate possible fraudulent activities at the lender.

The firm, which focused on private banking, had about 6 billion euros ($6.47 billion) of assets under management and 15,000 clients with deposits before the allegations.

Meanwhile, the bank-backed emergency guarantee fund confirmed late on Wednesday it would execute guarantees of deposits of up to 100,000 euros per client.

($1 = 0.9274 euros)

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.