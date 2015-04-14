Banco Madrid depositors seen recouping their money: Spain's bank fund

A man stands in front of the entrance of a closed Banco Madrid branch in Madrid, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - The 14,500 depositors with funds trapped in Banco Madrid, a subsidiary of Andorran lender Banca Privada d‘Andorra (BPA) which last month entered insolvency proceedings, are set to recoup their money, Spain’s bank rescue fund FROB said.

Even an additional 500 people who have holdings of more than the 100,000 euros ($105,630) covered by the rescue fund could recover the bulk of their money, the FROB’s chief Fernando Restoy told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

“Given the latest available information on the situation of the entity’s holdings, it is very likely that the latter could recoup almost the entirety of their investment as part of the insolvency proceedings,” Restoy told lawmakers.

He also said that clients whose investments in funds managed by Banco Madrid that were frozen last month would soon regain access to them.

Banco Madrid requested protection from creditors in mid-March after Andorra seized control of privately owned BPA in the midst of an investigation over U.S. allegations of money laundering.

($1 = 0.9467 euros)