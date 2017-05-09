FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
France's BPCE chief executive says Macron's win good news for economy
#Business News
May 9, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 3 months ago

France's BPCE chief executive says Macron's win good news for economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - BPCE group Chairman Francois Perol attends the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris February 19, 2015.Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The victory of centrist Emmanuel Macron against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election is good news for the French economy, the chief executive at France's second-biggest retail bank said on Tuesday.

"The French economy is growing moderately, economic growth in the euro zone is accelerating and ... the results of the presidential election are more likely to reinforce this dynamic," said Francois Perol, chief executive at BPCE, which owns investment bank Natixis (CNAT.PA).

Macron proposes business-friendly reforms, and has said that he wants to see some power over bank capital rules transferred from regulators to European ministers.

"This (Macron's win) is good news for the French economy, as for banks, they depend on it, so good news for the economy is good news for our clients and us who finance them," Perol said.

Le Pen wanted France to leave the euro currency and wanted to call a referendum on leaving the European Union.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing byAndrew Callus

