FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's BPER to sell bad loans worth around 900 million euros: sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Italy's BPER to sell bad loans worth around 900 million euros: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER) (EMII.MI) has put up for sale six portfolios of non-performing loans with an overall gross book value of around 900 million euros ($999 million), several financial sources said on Monday.

Bidders can come forward for the entire package of bad loans or individual portfolios, one of the sources said, adding that formal expressions of interest were expected on Tuesday.

Oliver Wyman is acting as advisor on the deal, the sources added.

Among those expected to bid for the portfolios on offer are Cerberus, Blackstone (BX.N), Algebris, AnaCap, Fortress (FIG.N) e Primus Capital, the sources added.

BPER and Oliver Wyman declined to comment. The other companies mentioned could not immediately be reached for comment or declined to comment.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.