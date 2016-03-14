Italy's BPER to sell bad loans worth around 900 million euros: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER) (EMII.MI) has put up for sale six portfolios of non-performing loans with an overall gross book value of around 900 million euros ($999 million), several financial sources said on Monday.

Bidders can come forward for the entire package of bad loans or individual portfolios, one of the sources said, adding that formal expressions of interest were expected on Tuesday.

Oliver Wyman is acting as advisor on the deal, the sources added.

Among those expected to bid for the portfolios on offer are Cerberus, Blackstone (BX.N), Algebris, AnaCap, Fortress (FIG.N) e Primus Capital, the sources added.

BPER and Oliver Wyman declined to comment. The other companies mentioned could not immediately be reached for comment or declined to comment.