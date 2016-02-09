UniCredit's Pekao may buy part of Polish rival BPH: media

WARSAW (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) Polish unit, Bank Pekao PEO.WA, may buy smaller rival BPH BPHP.WA without Swiss franc-denominated loans which the latter’s owner, GE Money (GE.N), plans to split off, Puls Biznesu daily said on Tuesday.

Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying an agreement on a deal is close.

GE wants to sell BPH, Poland’s No.11 lender, as part of its plan to divest from financial assets. But Polish regulator, KNF, requires all sellers to keep banks’ foreign currency mortgage portfolio, as it poses the risk for the financial sector.

According to Puls Biznesu, GE wants to keep the foreign currency credit portfolio under the BPH banking license, while the rest of the BPH business would be extracted and sold to Pekao, Poland’s No.2 bank.

Last November, Pekao Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio said UniCredit’s Polish arm would be interested in buying a bank without a Swiss franc-denominated credit portfolio.

Pekao declined to comment on the Puls Biznesu report. BPH was not immediately available.