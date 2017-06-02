FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering
June 2, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

BR Properties said it has not yet taken a decision on the matter. Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday buyout firm GP Investments Ltd and sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will subscribe to about 70 percent of the so-called follow-on offering.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese

