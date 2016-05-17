FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Braas Monier shares up after Standard Industries buys stake
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Braas Monier shares up after Standard Industries buys stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Germany’s Braas Monier were up as much as 7.5 percent on Tuesday, after U.S. roof building material maker Standard Industries on Saturday bought a 29.1 percent stake in the roof tile maker.

The shares on Tuesday, the first working day following a German public holiday on Monday, were up 5.3 percent at 23.1 euros ($26.17) at 0730 GMT.

Standard Industries, North America’s biggest producer of roof building materials, also announced that three of its representatives would join Braas Monier’s supervisory board.

The U.S. company kept its stake just shy of the 30-percent level that would trigger a mandatory takeover offer under German securities trading laws.

No details of the deal were disclosed but traders suspected that Standard Industries might seek to raise its stake at a later stage.

“[This] will spur takeover speculation,” one trader said.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; additional reporting by Hakan Ersen; editing by Jason Neely

